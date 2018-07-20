New childcare centre to cater for more than 100 preschoolers

An image of the plans for a new childcare centre captured from development application documents.

A NEW Childcare centre at Brookwater has been given the green light.

The centre will cater for up to 105 children and will operate from 7am to 6pm weekdays at 22 Magnolia Drv.

A Town Planning report submitted with the application said the proposal "will provide additional community services to the locality".

"The use will support the local residential community as well as employees of the office park development as well as complement other nearby community and commercial uses," the report said.

It is proposed 18 staff will be employed in the centre which will be set out over a single level of the building with seven activity rooms with a partially covered outdoor play area measuring 740sqm.

Inside the centre will have a floor area of 740sqm also, and include a cot room, and reception area, kitchen, office, laundry, storage and staff areas.

"The proposed development is to be within a building of two storeys in height (max of 10metres) with access from Magnolia Drive via the existing access road within the office park development on the land," the report detailed.

In approving the application Ipswich City Council has stipulated that 53 car parking spaces must be provided.

Back in 2007 approval to build five commercial premises and professional office buildings at the location was granted, with one building left to be constructed, the applicant proposes to build this childcare centre into the ground floor of the last office building to be constructed.

The second level of the building will be 646sqm of office space.