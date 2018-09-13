New child care centre to open next week

EXCITED: Riley and Paige Cooper with mum Chelsea check out the new centre with Petit Early Learning Journey Springfield Central centre director Jessie Baker.

A CHILD care facility with a difference is set to open at Springfield Central next week.

Mum Chelsea Cooper is just one of the centre's new parents excited for their children to start at the new day care.

This week her son Riley and daughter Paige were doing play and stays to get used to their new day care.

Petit Early Learning Journey Centre Director Jessie Baker said there had been a lot of interest in the new centre.

Ms Baker, who is a Springfield local, said the centre was filling up fast in most rooms.

"We have a large outdoor place space and large rooms,” she said of the facility.

The centre will be taking children on regular excursions and offering entertainment like animal visits.

"We will go to the new Springfield library and on nature walks.”

The centre has also partnered with the Mater Private Hospital next door.

Ms Baker said the children would be taken to visit patients and staff and fundraising they do at the centre would go to the Mater.

There's space for 100 children a day at the centre from six weeks to six years.

The purpose built facility has six rooms and two large outdoor play areas and will open from 6.30am to 6.30pm.

Petit Early Learning Journey take an holistic approach to childcare, which encompasses a connection of mind, body and spirit, and a view that all learning is integrated and interconnected.

By cultivating a child's self-awareness of their feelings, thoughts and attitudes, they hope to support the discovery of their unique personality.

They strive to create an atmosphere that awakens the love of learning and teach children to respect nature.

Natural elements have been incorporated throughout the Centre with an emphasis on wooden, natural materials.

Petit also view children as capable individuals who are respected and valued.

It is a place where educators, children, families and parents work together in collaborative partnership.

An open day is being held at the centre on Saturday (September 15) from 10am-1pm.

The free event is family friendly and includes a balloonist, face painter and jumping castle.

Head down to 6 Specialist Lane, Springfield Central to join in, or visit www.petitjourney.com.au/ springfield-qld/ for more information.