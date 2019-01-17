New chemical, contaminated soil dump proposed for region

AN APPLICATION for dry waste and contaminated soils to be dumped at New Chum is open for public comment.

Austin BMI lodged a development application with the council on February 9, 2018, for a landfill operation and associated caretaker's residence.

The proposed development would be a dry waste facility, receiving construction and demolition waste materials, commercial and industrial waste and contaminated soils.

It would not accept putrescible waste or asbestos.

It would have a capacity of about 15.7 million cubic metres and operate for about 18 years.

The application will be assessed against the Ipswich Planning Scheme and a Temporary Local Planning Instrument for new or expanded waste facilities, which was introduced by the state in 2018.

The public notification period for the landfill application ends on January 31.

A separate application for a chemical manufacturing facility at the same property is also open for comment, with submissions for this application due by January 29.

Chemicals produced on site would be primarily sold to the mining industry in Australia and overseas.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said Ipswich City Council would thoroughly consider all submissions made on the applications.

"The purpose of this public notification is to inform the community and relevant stakeholders of the proposals and to give them the opportunity to make submissions that must be taken into account before the applications are decided," he said.

"A properly made submission secures the right of a submitter to appeal to the Planning and Environment Court about the decision if they disagree with part or all of the assessment manager's decision."

Follow the development application process at ipswichplanning.com.au.