New charging structure for paid parking in Ipswich

AN INCREASE in parking fees will not be considered until more investigations have taken place.

Ipswich City Council Infrastructure and Emergency Management Committee chairwoman Cr Cheryl Bromage said the current parking pricing structure would remain pending a report on a new charging structure.

Cr Bromage said a council report on parking meter technology and pricing structure considered several options, including new hardware, fees and user mobility applications.

"Given the recent advancements in smart technologies, it is anticipated that traditional parking meters will be replaced with alternative technologies in the medium to long term," she said.

"This includes, but is not limited to, smart poles that are also capable of parking management. As such, a significant investment into the current pay-and-display meters to install a pay-by-plate component is not recommended.

"The benefits, issues, timeframes and costs (including loss of revenue) associated with implementing an initial free period is something that would require further in depth investigation.

Cr Bromage said the council was also considering a mobile phone payment system for parking meters and introducing camera recognition technology.

These and other options would be considered in the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) Strategy due to be finished before the end of this year.