New chance to secure cash for major projects

MILLIONS of dollars could flow to vital infrastructure projects in Ipswich with a plan under way to sign a landmark City Deal with the Federal Government.

The deals, already in place for Townsville, Launceston and Western Sydney, aims to bring three levels of government together to progress economy-driving programs.

While the Ipswich City Council said it was too early to comment on the proposal, it had been involved in the development of the Southeast Queensland City Deal project.

An economic foundations paper assessed the benefit a City Deal would provide to southeast Queensland.

"It has a unique set of natural assets, established transport infrastructure networks, quality educational institutions, and access to some of the world's fastest growing domestic and international markets," the paper said.

"As the state's capital region, it also offers scale, covering 12 local government areas which are home to 3.4 million people, one in seven Australians."

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann said he would support a City Deal that provided real outcomes for the region.

"It needs to be real financial support it needs to have practical planning, some vision and commitment," he said.

"It needs to be backed up by real plans and real money."

Mr Neumann cited several projects including, the Norman St Bridge, a performing arts complex, an extension to the rail line and key road infrastructure as several projects that could benefit from a deal.

"If the City Deal progresses those then it's got substance, meat and guts," he said.

"We don't need flim flam.

"It can't just be a memorandum of understanding, dot points on a page - it's got to have substance to it."

Progression of the southeast Queensland City Deal must be driven by lead agency, the Queensland Government, the council said.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said he would back anything that resulted in more funding for the city.

"I'm supportive of any money we can chain from the Federal Government for Ipswich," he said.

"We're pretty much on the same page as the mayors of southeast Queensland."

Mr Madden cited similar projects to Mr Neumann as ones that could benefit under a city deal.

"If I eventually see plans for a performing arts centre, certainly," he said

The Ipswich West MP again called for more local government planning.

"I'd like to see the council be more active in that space," he said.

Launceston's City Deal delivered millions of dollars in funding for a university relocation and environmental projects.

The Australian Government noted a successful deal needed to have the shared vision of all levels of government.

Depending on the city's priorities, a deal focuses on areas including investment, planning and policy.