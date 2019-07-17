Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOLD ON: Young Farmers Challenge at the 2018 Gatton Show. It is a great event for youth and adults, and tests a variety of team and individual skills in an extremly fun and entertaining way.
HOLD ON: Young Farmers Challenge at the 2018 Gatton Show. It is a great event for youth and adults, and tests a variety of team and individual skills in an extremly fun and entertaining way. Lachlan McIvor
News

New challenges ahead for young farmers

Nathan Greaves
by
15th Jul 2019 3:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Young Farmers Challenge will be making a return at this year's Gatton Show, and is bringing with it plenty of new surprises.

In the Young Farmers Challenge, young agriculturalists will put their skills to the test in a course of farm-based challenges, competing in teams of four.

"It brings the young people together,” Gatton Show Vice President Clare Webster said.

Every year, organisers come up with new challenges to keep things interesting.

"It's going to be epic,” Clare said.

"We have some good old ones that we always like to put in there, but there's definitely some new ones in there.”

The challenge includes a junior section for competitors under 18, and an open section.

Last year, eight teams entered in each section, and with more prize money on offer this year, Clare is hoping for even more entries this time.

The Young Farmer's Challenge will be held around 7pm on the evening of Friday 19 July.

clare webster gatton show young farmers challenge
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Murder suspect's 'associates' warned they're breaking law

    premium_icon Murder suspect's 'associates' warned they're breaking law

    Breaking UPDATE: A NETWORK of people helping a man wanted by police for the murder of Oakey’s Paul Rock are warned they are breaking the law.

    How fantastic women's footy team created a new lease on life

    premium_icon How fantastic women's footy team created a new lease on life

    AFL Stalwart Rex thrilled to be back coaching in Ipswich

    • 17th Jul 2019 2:30 PM
    Freak garage door outage in popular suburb disturbs locals

    premium_icon Freak garage door outage in popular suburb disturbs locals

    Offbeat Residents have been left puzzled at the freak outage.

    Pets, graffiti and pools targeted in big local law shake-up

    premium_icon Pets, graffiti and pools targeted in big local law shake-up

    Council News Local law changes will bring the council in line with others in SEQ.