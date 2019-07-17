New challenges ahead for young farmers

HOLD ON: Young Farmers Challenge at the 2018 Gatton Show. It is a great event for youth and adults, and tests a variety of team and individual skills in an extremly fun and entertaining way.

HOLD ON: Young Farmers Challenge at the 2018 Gatton Show. It is a great event for youth and adults, and tests a variety of team and individual skills in an extremly fun and entertaining way. Lachlan McIvor

THE Young Farmers Challenge will be making a return at this year's Gatton Show, and is bringing with it plenty of new surprises.

In the Young Farmers Challenge, young agriculturalists will put their skills to the test in a course of farm-based challenges, competing in teams of four.

"It brings the young people together,” Gatton Show Vice President Clare Webster said.

Every year, organisers come up with new challenges to keep things interesting.

"It's going to be epic,” Clare said.

"We have some good old ones that we always like to put in there, but there's definitely some new ones in there.”

The challenge includes a junior section for competitors under 18, and an open section.

Last year, eight teams entered in each section, and with more prize money on offer this year, Clare is hoping for even more entries this time.

The Young Farmer's Challenge will be held around 7pm on the evening of Friday 19 July.