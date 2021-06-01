Menu
Perth Residents Urged To Get Tested Following COVID-19 Community Cases
News

New case of hotel quarantine transmission

by Angie Raphael
1st Jun 2021 6:02 PM | Updated: 6:24 PM

A new case of coronavirus has been transmitted from one traveller to another in hotel quarantine in Perth.

It happened at the Pan Pacific hotel in the CBD after a man from Colombia arrived in Western Australia via the United States on May 21.

Chief health officer Andy Robertson said that man tested positive for the virus on May 23.

A man in the adjoining room, who had arrived on May 16, was tested on day 13 of his quarantine stay and also returned a positive result.

He had the same strain as the man from Colombia, which indicated there had been transmission at the hotel.

Other people on the floor and staff tested negative, but they will all be tested again.

“So, it is just confined to that gentleman in the room next door,” Dr Robertson told reporters on Tuesday.

More to come

Originally published as New case of hotel quarantine transmission

