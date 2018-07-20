New Carl's Jr burger to open within weeks

THERE are only a few weeks to go before the city's newest Carl's Jr Burger opens.

The buildings are already finished and companies are busy fitting out their shop spaces at the massive new convenience centre at One Mile before the mid-August deadline.

Bansal Group general manager Shawn Kerr said construction appeared to be on track.

"We are planning a mid-August opening at this stage," he said.

Aerial view of the One Mile Hotel site on the corner of Brisbane Street and Hooper Street in West Ipswich. The site will home a service station, Anaconda, and various other stores. Rob Williams

"She's all pretty much set up, it's just the fit-out. As long as there are no major issues, there should be no delay."

The old One Mile Hotel was demolished a few years ago and now the empty block will be home to the city's second Carls Jr Burger, a petrol station and bulk goods precinct including adventure specialist Anaconda.

The move makes the West Ipswich and One Mile area a hot contender to become a fast food hot spot as Hungry Jacks served its first double Quarter Pounders at its new store on Brisbane St earlier last year.

The first Ipswich Carls Jr Burger opened earlier this year in the $20 million precinct at Redbank Plains, which took the shape of a true American food experience, complete with Krispy Kreme Donuts and drive-through convenience.

Between 80 and 100 people will be needed down the track when a third store opens in Ipswich.

This restaurant is marked for a suburb outside the CBD.

Mr Kerr previously said there was "always potential in Ipswich" and plans were underway for a third Carls Jnr Burger.

He said it would take some time for details to be confirmed with the latest in the string of restaurants expected to enter the market in a couple of years.

Mr Kerr said the third site would not be in the Ipswich CBD but in a suburb.

