New car pickup costs buyer dearly

SNOOZING beside the road in his newly purchased black Holden Commodore, Ryan Swan drew the wrong kind of attention.

A concerned motorist reported to police that a man was either sleeping or unconscious in the car near Grandchester.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police then saw the Commodore, which had no number plates, being driven on a road nearby.

They intercepted the driver and charged him with several offences.

Ryan Nathan Swan, 25, from Regency Downs, pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified on September 16; driving a vehicle that was unregistered and uninsured; and two counts of failing to appear in court.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of drug utensils.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Swan was seen asleep at 6.45pm and police later saw the vehicle being driven on Laidley-Rosewood Road.

A check revealed his licence had been disqualified by court order for three months.

Swan told police he had just purchased the Commodore for his girlfriend. The car had broken down and he was going to collect it.

"He says he panicked when he saw police," Sgt Caldwell said.

The Commodore's registration had been cancelled in July 2017. Police then impounded it.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said Swan, a garage door installer, was subject to a two-year probation order.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Swan that driving when disqualified had been "pretty stupid" and a poor decision as he would have got his licence back on September 16.

As a result, he would now be disqualified for two years.

Swan was fined $1200, with Ms Sturgess warning him "don't make the same mistake" by driving when disqualified .