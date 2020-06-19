New campsite to open in time for school holidays

The newest campgrounds in over 20 years is opening in time for school holidays at Peaking Cross.

As Queensland’s camping and caravan options reduce with the impact of coronavirus pandemic, the Ipswich region welcomes the upcoming opening of Ivory’s Rock Caravan Park and Camping Grounds, just in time for the beginning of June school holidays.

Ivory’s Rock chairman, Joy Winnel said she was happy to be hosting campers at the site.

“We are pleased to be offering a beautiful place for people to put up their tent or park their caravan and get out in nature again,” she said.

“We believe we are the newest private campground to open in Queensland in 20 years.

“With wallabies hopping about and koalas to spot, our campgrounds are surrounded by native bushland, yet campers can still enjoy creature comforts such as powered sites, laundry facilities, Wi-Fi and even a number of private bathrooms.”

Caravan Park Rent a tent with amenities block behind

The camping ground located in the southern township of Peak Crossing will open its doors for the very first time on 27 June and will only take guests from Thursday – Sunday nights year round.

Along with camping and caravan sites Ivory’s Rock will also be offering airconditioned twin bunkhouses, and has plans for a ‘rent-a-tent’ service once coronavirus restrictions are further eased.

From July, for the first time walking trails around Ivory’s Rock itself will be open to the public, with guided tours allowing guests to explore the private property and take in spectacular views.

Located just off the main road between Ipswich and Boonah, the campground makes an ideal base for drives around the Ipswich and Scenic Rim regions.

To book a spot at the camp site or to find out more about Ivory Rocks and their facilities visit www.ivorysrock.org.au or give them a call on 07 3077 9668.