New cafe` set to open in historic centre

FORMER owner of the popular coffee spot, Richy's Coffee in Woodend will open her new cafe in the Ipswich Antique Centre this week.

Ailsa Andersen has confessed she has "coffee in her veins” and is will open Heritage Coffee Corner inside the grand heritage listed centre at 86 East St, Ipswich on May 9.

Ms Andersen said the sale of Richy's has settled and she's closing that chapter of her life and moving on to the next one. She said there was a cafe in the centre before and she has decided to revive that.

"It ceased operating a few years back ... I put a proposal to them, I was looking in there because I've (lived in Ipswich) for six years and never been there,” she laughed.

"I saw the empty cafe and thought perhaps I could do that.”

Ms Andersen said she had been thinking about opening a new cafe since the sale of her baby but hit a few dead ends.

She highlights the array of antiques, memorabilia and retro items for sale in the store, as well as the building itself.

"It's a really beautiful place, the Ipswich Antique Centre, I was really taken away by it,” she said.

"(The cafe) won't be anything different, a few gifts and coffee and food and it has a really nice ambiance.”