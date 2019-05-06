Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ailsa Andersen has opened Heritage Coffee Corner in the Ipswich Antique Centre.
Ailsa Andersen has opened Heritage Coffee Corner in the Ipswich Antique Centre. Rob Williams
News

New cafe` set to open in historic centre

Navarone Farrell
by
6th May 2019 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER owner of the popular coffee spot, Richy's Coffee in Woodend will open her new cafe in the Ipswich Antique Centre this week.

Ailsa Andersen has confessed she has "coffee in her veins” and is will open Heritage Coffee Corner inside the grand heritage listed centre at 86 East St, Ipswich on May 9.

Ms Andersen said the sale of Richy's has settled and she's closing that chapter of her life and moving on to the next one. She said there was a cafe in the centre before and she has decided to revive that.

"It ceased operating a few years back ... I put a proposal to them, I was looking in there because I've (lived in Ipswich) for six years and never been there,” she laughed.

"I saw the empty cafe and thought perhaps I could do that.”

Ms Andersen said she had been thinking about opening a new cafe since the sale of her baby but hit a few dead ends.

She highlights the array of antiques, memorabilia and retro items for sale in the store, as well as the building itself.

"It's a really beautiful place, the Ipswich Antique Centre, I was really taken away by it,” she said.

"(The cafe) won't be anything different, a few gifts and coffee and food and it has a really nice ambiance.”

better business coffee heritage coffee corner ipswich antique centre ipswich business ipswich cafe
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Springfield business partners roughing it for a good cause

    premium_icon Springfield business partners roughing it for a good cause

    News Springfield business partners to take part in Vinnies CEO Sleepout

    RSL band seeks new musicians to play along

    premium_icon RSL band seeks new musicians to play along

    News Audition for the Ipswich RSL Youth and Community Band

    Earth Frequency Festival patrons caught drink, drug driving

    premium_icon Earth Frequency Festival patrons caught drink, drug driving

    Crime 18 drivers caught drink or drug driving went before court

    How you can help dogs continue to guide those without vision

    premium_icon How you can help dogs continue to guide those without vision

    Offbeat It costs more than $50,000 and takes two years to train one dog