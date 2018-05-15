New cafe opens as town centre takes shape

Jason Ralph, Lindy Ralph and Nick Harris at the newest cafe in Ripley, Eco Shot.

THE opening of the trendy new Eco Shot Cafe at the weekend proved a delight for lovers of delicious breakfasts and steaming coffees.

Lindy Ralph and Nick Harris are the business partners behind this exciting new cafe at Ripley Town Centre.

The cafe is just one of the tenants which has launched or is about to launch for stage one of the market-place themed 9400sqm Ripley Town Centre.

The town centre will also feature a bakery, newsagent, nail salon, hairdresser, massage and medical centre, dentist, commercial office space and anchor tenant Coles supermarket.

Mr Harris said the soft launch of the cafe was a success.

"We are open to the public now and we hope they like the industrial theme to the cafe.

"It features polished concrete floors and it has a very trendy and modern feel," Mr Harris said.

The Eco Shot Cafe offers a house blend and guest coffees, allowing customers a range of flavours to choose from.

Mr Harris believes the coffees will please even the most discerning of coffee drinker.

"We have a traditional-style breakfast available, but we are also doing modern Australian fare such as the bacon and egg burger," he said

"We are open for breakfast and through until 4pm.

"Early starters can enjoy a breakfast, come in for morning or afternoon tea, or grab some lunch."

"The cafe will feature a mix of cakes and slices.

"We have a solid range of gluten-free products and we will be making some of the cakes and slices but other items we will be buying in.

"Lunches will vary from the traditional burger to a Vietnamese chicken salad and there will be a good range of food between."

Mr Harris said there was a real buzz about the opening of Ripley Town Centre.

"There is a real excitement around the place. I think everyone is keen to get under way," he said.

"The centre looks good. It is a friendly, open place. We are very confident for the future and are happy to be in on the ground floor of this development."

Sekisui House launched Ecco Ripley in May 2014, with the$40million first stage of the regional town centre being constructed by Hutchinson Builders.

Town centre construction began in February last year.

There will be parking for 360 cars, with 130 car spaces under shade structures. These will be topped with 1800 solar panels as part of a 480kW system to generate a sizeable portion of the centre's power needs.

Ripley Town Centre development manager Taku Hashimoto said sustainability was the focus for Sekisui House.

"The opening of Ripley Town Centre will be a game-changer for the western growth corridor and will benefit the community now and for generations to come," Mr Hashimoto said.

"Main Street Festival will showcase Ripley Town Centre as a destination where people can live, work and play."

The whole centre starts trading from next Monday, May 21, with the official opening to be held on May 26, and the highly anticipated Main Street Festival starting from 11am.