'It's the perfect spot': Iconic location of new Ipswich cafe

IT'S the busiest intersection in the entire City of Ipswich.

Every day over 60,000 vehicles pass through what we all called 'The Fiveways' intersection where you'll find Ipswich Girls' Grammar.

Next week there will be new life on the site of the old newsagency that closed earlier this year, with the brand new Fiveways Café opening the doors.

5 Ways Cafe manager Sally Wright. Rob Williams

Sally Wright is the manager of the café, and the owners of the Fiveways Café not only wanted to bring a little bit of Paddington and West End to Ipswich in their food, but also make one of the best-known buildings in Ipswich a hub for meetings, families and foodies.

"It's close to everything, it's such a perfect spot for a café" Sally said. "The goal was always to have a café here open seven days a week for breakfast, coffee, and lunch.

"This is a multi-purpose café, and that's always been the aim. There's free WIFI throughout the café, plus we have a boardroom which can seat up to 12 people which is free for people to use for meetings.

"We've also made sure that it has full disability access, and we've worked closely with the tradies, using only local skills, plus our chef is also someone who believes in using local produce too. We want to be something that says we support Ipswich."

People sit on average for two and a half minutes at the traffic lights on the intersection, and when you multiply that by the 60,000 vehicles that go through there each day, that's pretty much as good an exposure as you can get.

"When we first took over the place we stripped the floor and had someone come in to identify the timber floor which is now all sanded and polished, its 80 years old and has had thousands of locals walk on it over the years, so it was important to retain it as part of the character of the building," Sally said. "One of the men who worked on it was in his 70s' and remembered working on it when he was younger!"

Fiveways Café will be the first café in Ipswich to brew Elixir Coffee, an award-winning coffee very popular in the Northern suburbs of Brisbane where it originated.

"We are employing eight locals to work at the café, we've used local tradies and we're looking forward to opening the doors next week," Sally added.

Fiveways Café is located near the intersection of Glebe Road, Chermside Road and Brisbane Street, Ipswich. Doors will open next week.