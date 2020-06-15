New cafe dishes up the perfect dog’s breakfast

Bernie and Lisa Garrity have started a dog cafe in Bundamba called Barkley and Pips. Pictured with Maggie and Vivienne Dorothy. Picture: Cordell Richardson

ONE Ipswich couple is defying the COVID-19 crisis and says the time is perfect to open Ipswich’s first ever Dog Café.

It’s a café dedicated to good coffee, homemade food, and diners are encouraged to bring their best friends with them.

The café also offers a huge range of dog accessories, coats, leads, even doggy ice cream, but best of all are the items on the menu specifically designed for your best mate.

Owners Bernie and Lisa Garrity have lived in Ipswich for the last six years after moving from the UK ten years ago, and after running a market stall selling dog accessories for a few years, thought the time was right to bring something different.

Located just up the road from Costco, Barkley and Pips is the new café with a difference.

“There are some dog cafes around south east Queensland, but we wanted to do something that’s a bit more than that,” Lisa said. “We want to celebrate dogs, hence all the gifts and dog products in store, but I also know that there is nothing like it in Ipswich and even though we’ve only been open a week the response has been overwhelming.

“It’s a nice spot, people can look out over the empty spaces nearby and most people are really surprised when they walk in the door.”

“The location really appealed to us,” Bernie added. “On weekends we have the place to ourselves, and it’s perfect for people to come to a café with their best friends.”

The café has employed four staff, and all the food is made on site, including two very special items designed for those with four legs.

“We have two flavours of ‘Puppaccino’ for dogs,” Lisa said. “One is apple and cinnamon with liver treat sprinkles, and the other is pumpkin with pumpkin biscuits. Dogs love it, and its something different, plus more now than ever, people see their dog as a part of the family.

“We love the fact that we live here, and we knew it would be a drawcard for people across the region, plus we can’t have asked for more from the response we’ve had.

“I love the fact that we never even considered doing this in Brisbane, we posted on forums that we were opening and so many people said ‘we need something like this in Ipswich’.

Barkley & Pips is now open from 7am-6pm seven days a week at 1 Hudson Street, Bundamba, just near Costco. Dogs are very, very welcome.