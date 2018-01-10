New cafe closed after one month: 'We'll be back'

ONE of the city's freshest cafe ventures to hit the suburbs is already under so much demand managers have had to renovate to meet customers' growing expectations.

The 5 Ways Cafe on Glebe Rd has been closed since December while the kitchen facilities are upgraded to make sure meals can be prepared as efficiently as possible.

A Mini Master Chef competition is launching this week to mark the re-opening with customers invited to submit their menu item suggestions.

Chef Chris Richardson will choose the top three recommendations which will be on the menu at the cafe for all of February and the most popular dish will become a permanent menu item.

The cafe opened in November last year at the busy intersection site where a news agency once called home for many decades. The multi-purpose cafe also has a boardroom and free WIFI.

Marketing manager Chris Ikin said 5 Ways Cafe was expected to re-open later this month in time for the competition in February.

Go to 5 Ways Cafe on Facebook for all the Mini Master Chef competition details.