Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

New cafe closed after one month: 'We'll be back'

Emma Clarke
by

ONE of the city's freshest cafe ventures to hit the suburbs is already under so much demand managers have had to renovate to meet customers' growing expectations.

The 5 Ways Cafe on Glebe Rd has been closed since December while the kitchen facilities are upgraded to make sure meals can be prepared as efficiently as possible.

A Mini Master Chef competition is launching this week to mark the re-opening with customers invited to submit their menu item suggestions.

Chef Chris Richardson will choose the top three recommendations which will be on the menu at the cafe for all of February and the most popular dish will become a permanent menu item.

5 Ways Cafe manager Sally Wright.
5 Ways Cafe manager Sally Wright. Rob Williams

The cafe opened in November last year at the busy intersection site where a news agency once called home for many decades. The multi-purpose cafe also has a boardroom and free WIFI.

Marketing manager Chris Ikin said 5 Ways Cafe was expected to re-open later this month in time for the competition in February.

Go to 5 Ways Cafe on Facebook for all the Mini Master Chef competition details.

Related Items

Topics:  five ways five ways cafe ipswich ipswich business small business

Ipswich Queensland Times
Model mum's pageant plight for soldiers

Model mum's pageant plight for soldiers

Shining light on vets

Heat foils cyclist's 330km endurance challenge

EARLY STARTS: Andy 'Hubcap' Handyside began his 330km challenge at Kilkivan before the sun rose.

He aimed to complete the stretch in 24 hours.

Goodna couple's flood motto: Get up, clean up and carry on

REBUILDING AGAIN: Joy and Barry Rissman inside their Goodna home that has flooded on several occasions.

It's 'tough to distinguish' between 1955, 1974 and 2011 floods

QR responds to concerns of Ipswich rail line closure

The New Generation Rollingstock trains at Redbank Workshops January 4 this year.

Executive declares "it is inevitable there will be adjustments”.

Local Partners