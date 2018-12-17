New cafe addition to historic Ipswich venue

Michael Rowan and David Ritchie are opening a new cafe at Woodlands of Marburg.

Michael Rowan and David Ritchie are opening a new cafe at Woodlands of Marburg. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH has a new and exciting café destination to add to the getaway list. Tommy Smith is the latest addition to the majestic Woodlands of Marburg.

It is just one of a number of new initiatives planned by new leaseholders David Ritchie and Michael Rowan.

Woodlands of Marburg is owned by well known Ipswich development family, the Coopers.

Mr Ritchie and Mr Rowan recently signed a 15 year lease to operate the facility.

There is well over a century of history bound in the stately manor and surrounding fields.

"I saw the potential of this site and I believe that we can develop the business. The Cooper's have been very responsive to our ideas and great to partner with them. There is no doubt that this is very personal for the Cooper family and we respect that,” Mr Ritchie said.

Mr Ritchie has come from being the General Manager of the Ivory's Rock.

He oversaw very large events, concerts and brings this experience to the new venue.

Co-Director, Mr Rowan was an electrical engineer, has worked in a number of large venues. Both have worked together as musicians and share a friendship that has spanned 25 years.

Mr Ritchie's family is also part of the project.

Tommy Smith is the first of the new concepts.

"The café is named after the man who built the Woodlands mansion,” Mr Ritchie said.

"Thomas (Tommy) Smith moved into the mansion with his family in 1891. The café offers gourmet pies, its own exclusive brand of coffee and a sweets. The range will expand but will remain light meals.”

The café serves breakfasts, lunches and morning and afternoon teas. The view is breathtaking and is nestled to the side of Woodlands and overlooks the rolling hills.

The venue captures breezes and is an ideal place to have an informal outing or take a trip into the country.

"We have been working on a range of relationships to build this business,” he said.

"We have partnered with Dancing Bean to blend our Tommy Smith exclusive brand coffee.

"We have partnered with Tranquil teas to create an exclusive Ceylon tea blend, known as Mary Stewart, wife of Thomas Smith.”

Mr Ritchie said plans included establishing Devonshire teas, high teas and to continue to expand the offerings in the venue.

"We have a five star chef who makes our range of gourmet pies, these are very special and popular. We will expand the range of food but we will keep it focussed and always do it well,” he said.

"We will continue to develop corporate functions and bus tours.

"These are both important to the venue. We have great accommodation on site, including deluxe and standard rooms and a lot to see for day visitors.

"It's ideal for a weekend away.

"The wedding of today is different to the past.

"We have the Grotto and Chapel on site and couples are now looking for wedding parties, it keeps the cost down for a couple with around 60 to 100 guests from around $5,000.

"They don't want the big reception but the one location at Woodlands can offer wedding ceremony locations, venue, accommodation and photo opportunities aplenty.”

"We have done a lot of tidying up work, we are working on the vineyard irrigation and doing general tidy up work. It is a fantastic location, lots to explore and we are just beginning.

"We planned to co-partner with a winery to produce Tommy Smith white and red wines.”

Plans are in place to open the mansion once a month to the public.

It is worth the trip into Marburg and to Woodlands of Marburg.

Located just off the Toowoomba Highway, check it out at www.woodlandsofmarburg.com.au