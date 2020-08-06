New butcher opens up shop during COVID-19

It’s almost unfathomable that someone would consider opening up a new business during COVID-19 but Camira Meats recently did just that, opening up shop less than a week ago to an excited and eager community.

The shop is owned and operated by business partners and butchers Aaron McCabe, Rodney Gaddes and Shane Gallomore.

“It’s always difficult to open a business it doesn’t matter what the economy is like,” Mr McCabe said.

“We saw it as an opportunity to position ourselves in the community and give back to the community.”

The opening of the business has been in the pipeline for a little over a year and Mr McCabe said it took some time to find the right location to open a butcher shop.

“It’s been in the pipeline for a little while, just finding the right location, finding the right community spirit and feel is why we decided to open up in Camira,” he said.

The store which is located in a small shopping precinct in Camira has been vacant for almost 8 years and had always been occupied by a butcher shop.

“There is a trend now to go back to the butcher shop, going back to service- customer service and quality,” Mr McCabe said.

“We source our cattle locally they are processed by an abattoir locally – so it’s all good meat.”

Camira Meats head butcher Rodney Gaddes has lived in Camira for more than 18 years with his family and jumped at the opportunity to open up a new shop near his house.

“I have been a butcher for more than 31 years, I was born on the farm and this is something I really love doing,” he said.

“I decided to do something for myself and my family and open up shop here.”

You can visit the shop at Shop 2/ 326 Old Logan Road, Camira, QLD, Australia.