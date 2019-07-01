New business will leave your car sparkling

NOW OPEN: Gurpreet and Antar Singh of Sparkles Car Wash at Riverlink.

NOW OPEN: Gurpreet and Antar Singh of Sparkles Car Wash at Riverlink. Cordell Richardson

THE dream of running his own business has come true for Gurpreet Singh, who manages the new Sparkles Hand Car Wash at Riverlink Shopping Centre.

After completing a business management degree, Mr Singh said he chose to open his own Sparkles franchise in Ipswich because there was a need in the city for car detailing.

"I did a degree in business management to learn everything I needed to know," he said.

"All around Ipswich there are car washes but not an actual proper car wash where people do all the detailing.

"We offer washing, polishing, wheel protection, fabric protection, leather cleaning, basically everything."

Mr Singh opened the business on June 15 and said he and his staff have been kept busy.

"Business has been very good. The weekends are our busiest days," he said.

"I have two people on working during weekdays, and three on the weekends.

"We get a lot of people come in to the centre and drop their car off and go and do their grocery shopping, or go and see a movie.

"Some of the staff also leave their cars with us."

Mr Singh would like to encourage the community to come and try his business out.

"We do everything we can to make your car sparkle," he said.

"Come down and give us a try."

Sparkles Hand Car Wash is open seven days a week from 8.30am-5pm.