NEW BUSINESS: Top of Town’s ‘best kept secret’

THERE'S a new coffee kid on the block.

Owners of German beer hall Heisenberg Haus, at the 'Top of Town' have expanded their horizons and opened a fast service café.

Today was the first day of trading for Tighty Whities, named after infamous Breaking Bad fictional character Walter White in keeping with the business' theme.

There was no fanfare as the first coffee was served this morning with the three staff members behind the idea describing the new venture as the city's 'best kept secret'.

"It took about a month and a half from conception to opening up," worker Andrew Fechner said.

"Three of us had the idea and we took it to the bosses who said yes, do it. They love supporting young talent."

NEW CAFE: Owners of Heisenberg Haus have opened a new coffee shop, serving out of a counter next to the restaurant. Pictured is barrister Eden Bruce. Helen Spelitis

If you love the pretzels Heisenberg has become known for, you're in luck.

A fair few have already crossed the counter along with a signature snack the Gypsy Roll; smoked ham, cheese, tomato, lettuce, mayonnaise and the 'secret ingredient' - mustard.

"We've been pretty busy already," barrister Eden said.

"People have been coming up to take a look.

"We just want to offer good coffee and sandwiches at an affordable price."

The coffee shop opens each morning at 6.30am and closes around noon.