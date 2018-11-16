New business off with the fairies

IT was after business owner Jill Severinsen was made redundant for the third time in five years she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The former disability support worker is now a full-time fairy god mother and she has based her new career around her passion - fairies and all things enchanted.

Ms Severinsen opened the Fairy Shack at Eastern Heights this month, a place for the young and the young-at-heart to escape the world.

""It's an enchanted journey into fairy land," she said. "It's inspired from tutoring young people with a disability and the need to use their imagination and being able to use creative thinking and problem solving.

I've always had a bit of a fascination with fairies from when I was little reading Enid Blyton books. I'm more of a fairy god mother than I am a fairy.

"There's always that magical world of escape, they can venture off and be princesses and fairies. I enjoy that whole world of imagination, it's a far cry from being stuck in an iPad, it keeps things real."

Ms Severinsen was made made redundant from three disability sector jobs in the past five years.

"I was with one company for seven yeas and I was middle management, which was the first are to be cut. The next job I had went as well," she said.

"Then I went to a third company working with disability then the NDIS came in and speciality education roles were not funded any more.

"Three redundancies sends you off with the pixies and away with the fairies so I thought if I was going to do that, I would make a business of it.

"I don't like to rely on anyone to support me so I had to look at someone else." Ms Severinsen took on a business mentorship program and learned how to a business plan and financial plan.

"There are not many places where mothers and fathers and children come in and a surprised. I love the shop, I love the whole concept of it.

"I went in with the idea and my mentor said everyone loves a fairy so we ran with it.

"To take someone from the planning phase in my head to being out here in front of me is fantastic. I love coming here everyday."

The Fairy Shack is open Wednesday to Sunday at 3/71 Blackstone Rd, Eastern Heights.