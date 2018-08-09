New business moving into Ipswich Mall

THERE is activity in the moth-balled Ipswich Mall.

This week signs were plastered on the doors and wall of the Nolan's Plaza building at the top of the mall, advertising convenience store NightOwl would be moving in.

The prominent shop space has only been vacant since early June, when locally owned shop Studio Schudio closed their commercial premises.

It is understood NightOwl will begin trading at the end of the week.

The business move goes against existing shop owners' push for more locally-owned and independent businesses to move into the mall over national chain stores.

Earlier this year Schudio Studio business owners Cass Doherty and Kim Schubel said they welcomed new independent businesses.

"We'd love to see anything that is not chain stores, something that is independent. If you want a chain store, go to Riverlink. It needs to be a hub where people are interested to go," Ms Doherty said at the time.

It comes just weeks after Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the future of the Ipswich Mall re-development would be up to the administrator to decide.

Tenders for construction of new buildings in the mall have been stalled.

Mr Hinchliffe said the future of council companies like Ipswich City Properties and the mall would be a matter for the administrator to direct.

He said a lot of people had raised concerns with him regarding delays in the mall project.

"I can't be the judge of whether that has been the consequence of the management of the companies by the councillors and senior council administrators that have been on the board," he said.

"I certainly think the ratepayers of Ipswich deserve to have known more about what was going on and what these entities were seeking to achieve.

"There's been a lot of people who have raised with me the concern that action hasn't happened in relation to the redevelopment of this centre in the way that it was promised and the way it could have."

The administrator will take over Ipswich City Council later this month.