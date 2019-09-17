NEW BUSINESS: Massage therapy... for your dogs

PAMPER POOCHES: Goodness For Paws owner Christina Schaumann with 'Ash' her seven year old Labrador-Border Collie cross wanted to let dog owners in the Fraser Coast region know about her holistic therapy for dogs business.

PAMPER POOCHES: Goodness For Paws owner Christina Schaumann with 'Ash' her seven year old Labrador-Border Collie cross wanted to let dog owners in the Fraser Coast region know about her holistic therapy for dogs business. Glen Porteous

PAMPERING pooches has gone to a new level of expertise with a holistic therapy for dogs business 'Goodness For Paws' has recently opened at Hervey Bay.

The Toogoom based service offers canine lovers the opportunity to engage their pet a form of clinical massage and bodywork to help heal a 'whole' dog of all ages.

Clinical massage is a non-invasive therapy used to support healing and to help prevent injuries and also applied for behaviour and anxieties issues.

Christina Schaumann has always been a dog owner and wanted to share her passion of love and care for them by opening up the therapy business.

"It's really all about the dogs and how they live in a human environment and now we are having more dogs dying earlier, getting arthritis and being euthanised because they are in pain with various problems," Ms Schaumann said.

"We need to do lots of things to help dogs by looking at them at a whole and not just treat one injury but look at improving its overall health and well being."

The service is open to dogs of all ages and even the front yard has been set up to be a therapy play area for any pets needing treatment.

Ms Schaumann has completed a Diploma in Canine Myofunctional Therapy that covered anatomy and biology to get to know the muscles and how the canine body works.

Now Ms Schaumann wanted to get the word out her business is open for the Fraser Coast region and will travel to help accommodate dog owners who might be restricted.

"I will go out to Childers, Maryborough and the Hervey Bay area to help with people who might not be able to travel," she said.

For any bookings, contact Ms Schaumann on 0439 410 144 or Facebook and for any more information go to goodnessforpaws.com.au .