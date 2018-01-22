New business keeping the frock in the family

THREE generations of fashion designers and fashion enthusiasts are the passion behind a new dress making venture.

'Nanna', Josephine Garner, is helping granddaughters Sarah, 14, and Alexis, 12, bring their formal wear dreams to life, designing, sewing and creating exclusive pieces from their Bundamba business.

Named Jordan Hewitt, after Mr Garner's grandson, the fashion venture is based on Australian made quality, designed with all body shapes in mind.

The dresses are already stocked in North Ipswich formal wear store Beautiful Moments Formal and Bridal.

Ms Garner said the business began with her granddaughters.

"It's more for the girls really, they love it," she said.

"The girls said to me 'Nanny we really like fashion' so as they were getting older, it's harder to get kids into a job.

"They said 'Nanny we would really love to do fashion' so we had a family meeting and decided to get started. Nanna puts up the money and everyone else does the work.

"The whole family is very passionate about Australia so it was important for us to be Australian made. Some of the girls' friends had some formal wear clothes that were really dreadful and other companies charges up to $200 just to have them altered.

(Left) Alexis Garner, Jordan Hewitt and Sarah Garner. Rob Williams

"We design our dresses so you can wear them to a formal event and then bring back to have altered and be able to wear them again to a semi-formal event or to be able to go out at night dancing."

Sarah said the team worked like a family, with constructive criticisms accepted and used to improve the designs.

"Say for instance there is something about this dress I don't really like, I will put my opinion forward and I always feel comfortable expressing myself. Everyone is very welcoming when it come new ideas," she said.

IN STYLE: Jordan Hewitt designers Marlene Millers, Josephine Garner and Dee Holledge. Rob Williams

"Sometimes there are opinions I have that are not right to Nanna and that's fine, we work through the designs together."

Designer Marlene Millers has years of dress making and distribution experience and said the business was the ideal place to put her expertise to good use.

"I know it, I know the industry and how the distribution works so we combined our skills. We have had some wonderful feedback from local suppliers who have said customers love the dresses and that is great re-assurance we are on the right track," she said.

"The colours that were popular for bridesmaids 20 years ago are coming back. Burgundy is a hot colour along with navy and you'll also see a good sprinkling of velvet. Capped sleeves are huge and we have designed some that are detachable for versatility. Sleeves are very popular."