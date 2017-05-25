New Ipswich business keeping bored dogs busy

PUPPY LOVE: Hounds Hangout owner Whitney Burgess, pictured with Astro, is getting ready for the Blacksoil businesss grand opening on Saturday.

PET lovers are flocking to a new business offering entertainment for the family pooch.

Whitney Burgess opened her doggy day care centre Hounds Hangout in April and since has gained quite a few happy clients.

She expects business will continue to pick up as the days get shorter and pet owners who work full time struggle to find the motivation to take their dog for a walk in the dark.

The centre at Blacksoil has space for 60 dogs.

Ms Burgess said while she's nowhere near at capacity yet, the community response to the service has been enthusiastic.

"People are stoked," Ms Burgess said.

"I've got a lot of high energy dogs that come in and their owners are so happy the next day when their dog is quite happy to just chill out and relax."

Ms Burgess said one of her clients has adopted a rescue dog.

"She was very shy and timid at first but now she has been coming here she's loving the chance to socialise," Ms Burgess said.

"Our typical clients are working class people, doing long hours and it's hard to keep their dog occupied and entertained.

"Then the dog becomes bored and starts to develop behavioural issues at homes such as barking and digging holes."

The centre has two indoor play areas, an outdoor area and offers grooming.