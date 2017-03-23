NEW BUSINESS: Ipswich barber boys' fresh cut look

A PAIR of Ipswich barbers, who believed the cost of men's haircuts was too expensive, have opened their own shop.

And it's not just haircuts on offer at the urban style salon where the music is pumping and the service is quick.

HeavyW8Barbers at North Ipswich has jumped on board the resurgence of old fashioned barber shops combined with other businesses.

Instead of pairing their hair business with a bar, a popular choice in the booming industry, these barber boys have teamed up with Ipswich fashion designer Johnny Filigia Kapsin.

It's taken the trio, who live nearby, months to organise the shop on Pine Mountain Rd which opened this month and feels more like a nightclub than a hair salon.

Business is booming, designer Johnny said.

Barbers Simon Telea and Alex Loelu have been in the industry for about five years; both started learning the trade after giving their younger brothers a trim and decided it wasn't a bad career choice.

"It started as a hobby when I was about 15," Simon said.

"I was just trying to save money on taking my little brothers to the barber shop and started practising more, then took it on as a trade.

"Now it's a real passion. I love waking up every morning to come to work and cut hair.

"People come in here as a stranger but leave as a friend."

Alex's story is similar in that he too practised on his younger brother and also had no plans of becoming a barber.

"I started cutting for people at church and just got better and better so decided to go do a course. I love it, you can't do something you don't enjoy," Alex said.

Johnny, the fashion designer behind the FattBoy Apparel label, said the trio teamed up knowing the combination, where men can get a haircut and a new outfit in the same place, would have appeal.

"If you're going out for a night and want you to look good, you get a cut, you can grab a new shirt, new cap too and all you have to do is throw on some pants," Johnny said.

