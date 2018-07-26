Cake close to the heart in niche new business

A FAMILY affair, a love of cake and a massive oven are the ingredients in Ipswich's newest niche businesses.

Tucked in the back of The Boulevard building on Limestone St, Little Mode Cupcakery is the work of husband and wife team Brendon and Irene McCudden - he pipes the icing and she bakes the cake.

Irene McCudden is the baking expert behind Little Mode Cupcakery.

Iced Vovo, honey, fairy bread, lemon, lime and bitters, butterscotch and red velvet are already flavours on the menu while varieties like lavender and pink lemonade are being prepared in the kitchen lab.

The treats are baked fresh in the McCudden's home oven.

"The flavours we came up with are flavours we enjoy ourselves and ones from our childhood like fairy bread and lemon, lime and bitters and iced vovo," Irene said.

"We have recently met some bee-keepers so we have brought out a honey cupcake this week."

The business started from humble beginnings, when Irene and her mum used to bake when she was a child and developed into a career when she took up cake decorating when she was 15.

"Cupcakes are fantastic because they look good, you eat with your eyes first, but they are also the perfect serving size," Irene said.

Pictured with the Boulevard owner Hans Booij.

"Incorporating your favourites in wonderful, because if you enjoy it, someone else is sure to enjoy it.

"Red Velvet growing up was my happy cake. Baking with love and having a passion make all the difference. If the passion is not there it's just cake."