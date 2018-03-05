NEW BUSINESS: Flood victim's chance to get back on top

Switch Flooring owners Greg Jackwitz and Raquel Fletcher are completing the final touches on their new store on East Street, Ipswich.

Switch Flooring owners Greg Jackwitz and Raquel Fletcher are completing the final touches on their new store on East Street, Ipswich. David Nielsen

THIS time seven years ago Greg Jackwitz was living in a tent in the backyard of his flooded Ipswich home with his partner and three sons.

Today he's a proud Ipswich business owner.

Experienced shop fitter Greg has just opened Switch Flooring on East St.

After seven years battling to stay on top after his family lost everything in the 2011 floods, Greg is taking a shot at getting back on his feet.

"We lost everything in the floods," Greg said.

"This is like the comeback for us, to try and recover.

"Our house went under by 2m. Then the bank took the house.

"The whole situation was really difficult but made worse because the insurance company wouldn't pay. Apparently we were covered only for flood waters that came from the sky.

"We lived in that tent for about six months in the backyard. It was tough but we didn't lose anyone, so I still consider us lucky.

"We don't have a house any more, we've been renting at Basin Pocket.

"Any money we have, we've put that back into the shop."

The opening of Switch Flooring has created five new jobs.

Greg has 35 years' experience in the construction indsutry and he's excited about the opportunity to put that to use as his own boss.

His speciality is timber floors, including the heritage style tongue and groove floor boards. Greg also does polished concrete floors, made popular by hit reality TV The Block.

"I've been doing a lot of work around Ipswich and Toowoomba," Greg said.

"It got to the stage where I thought I needed to get off the tools.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge of running my own business. I already have a good client base and we're already selling floors from the shop now. It's been a good response."

Greg hopes to expand his team by another five people within the next six months.

The shop will offer everything related to flooring, along with interior design and other services needed to finish a shop fit-out or renovate a home.