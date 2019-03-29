New business case needed for Cunningham Hwy

George Hatchman and Chad Hayes of the Willowbank area residents group by the Cunningham Highway.

George Hatchman and Chad Hayes of the Willowbank area residents group by the Cunningham Highway. Cordell Richardson

THE Department of Transport and Main roads is currently "re-examing priorities" on the Cunningham Hwy as Willowbank residents cry foul on planning studies for the Warrego Hwy.

President of the Willowbank Area residents Group, Chad Hayes said it is likely those waiting for Warrego Hwy works will be waiting 20 years, the same as those waiting for the Cunningham Hwy works.

"It's appalling that the State Government withdrew the $50 million funding from the Cunningham Highway and then tells the community they are committed to a $500,000 planning study for the Walloon turnoff, plus future planning for the Warrego Highway," he said.

"The Willowbank and surrounding communities have been waiting over 20 years for the Cunningham Highway upgrade with designs ready to go and millions of dollars spent on traffic studies and planning."

"Not to mention a commitment from both the Federal Liberals and Labour to stump up $170 million for their share of the cost of the project. So Warrego users should look forward to more announcements, but no action, up until 2039."

Mr Hayes said the truck rollover last Wednesday night on the Cunningham Hwy at Purga Creek highlights the critical need for the upgrade.

"Fifteen hours of traffic diversions for the clean up, with possibly a month of speed restrictions of 60km/h whilst the batter slop and guard rail are repaired," he said.

"If the State Government continues to ignore the Cunningham upgrade, then they should be voted out at the next election."

Mr Hayes called on the State Government and the Department of Transport and Main Roads for a cost-breakdown of the cleanup.

A spokesperson for the department did not produce the figures, however stated the RAAF works, the instigator for Cunningham Hwy upgrades, have not gone ahead as planned.

"A business case for Cunningham Highway (Yamanto to Ebenezer) Upgrade project (CHYE) was undertaken in 2012," they said.

"The anticipated uptake of economic development in Amberley also had not occurred as assumed in the 2012 business case.

"This is why the 2012 business case was withdrawn from Infrastructure Australia and why TMR is currently undertaking a new business case, re-examining priorities on the Cunningham Highway."

"We acknowledge the importance of the Cunningham Highway and it remains a priority while we review national and state road corridors in Ipswich and west Brisbane to understand the area's current needs and highest priorities."

Federal Member for Blair, Shayne Neumann said the State Government simply need to come to the table.

"This is our commitment and we've made a commitment on the 50/50 split on the national highway funding - they just have to come up with their share," he said.

Mr Neumann said if Labor wins the Federal election, it will put $2.2 billion into Brisbane's Cross River Rail project, freeing that money up at a State Government level.

"The current Federal Government will not put money into Cross River Rail, but a future Labor government will," he said.

"That will free up billions of dollars for other projects in our region."