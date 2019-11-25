New bus services, timetables coming to boom area

Translink Buses cross the Victoria Bridge in Brisbane, August 13, 2019. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese) NO ARCHIVING

NEW bus services, timetables and improved bus-train connections are on the way for the residents of Greater Springfield.

The first bus service for Spring Mountain (route 533) will be introduced, while the current route 522 will be split into two new services, routes 527 and 528.

A "more reliable" timetable will also be introduced for route 526, which runs from Springfield Central station to Redbank station via Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said the changes would begin early next year.

"Since being elected exactly two years ago, improving public transport for my electorate has been a priority," she said.

It follows the State Government's announcement of a $44.5 million, multi-storey car park at Springfield Central station.

There will also be a new bus interchange constructed at Nev Smith Dr, near Springfield Station, to service the new 527 and 528 services.

"Springfield is booming," Ms Mullen said.

"By 2036, we'll have more than 150,000 people calling our community home.

"The new services have better bus-train connections to link locals to trains on the Springfield line.

"I encourage families and commuters to check out the TransLink website for details on these new services and changes, to make sure they're ready when the rubber hits the road."

Route 527 will continue the connection between Orion Shopping Centre and Goodna, while introducing express services running between Springfield station and Orion Springfield Central.

Route 528 will cover the southern part of the route around Springfield Central, with the route operating between Springfield Central station and Springfield station via Springfield Lakes.

Route 533 will connect residents of Spring Mountain to other bus services, Orion Springfield Central and Springfield Central station.

"A record 189 million trips were taken on buses, trains, trams and ferries last year - and Springfield families played a huge role in that.

"It shows our community is embracing public transport like never before, and why we're not letting our foot off the pedal when it comes to public transport."