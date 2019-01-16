New bus fills public transport missing link in growing area

CONSTRUCTION is under way at Yamanto ahead of the first bus service in one of the state's fastest-growing corridors.

From January 29, the 531 bus service will fill the public transport void in the Ripley Valley.

The service will operate between Springfield Central Station and Yamanto Shopping Centre.

Economic Development Queensland will contribute $6.6million towards the early provision of public transport services in the area.

New municipal infrastructure charges levied on developers will provide the necessary cash funding.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said planning for the route had been underway since early 2018.

"This investment recognises the importance of delivering effective and efficient solutions to meet the emerging public transport needs of Ripley Valley residents," she said.

"The proposed service is in response to TransLink's route and demand analysis, and follows extensive discussions with Ipswich City Council and my state government colleagues."

Construction of the Yamanto stop, which will be situated in front of Yamanto McDonald's on Warwick Rd, started on January 15.

"The Yamanto bus stop will anchor the 531 Ripley Valley bus route, so this is a significant step in the delivery of this project," Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said.

"The stop will link passengers with services to Ipswich from Yamanto and will act as a start point for the 531 route."

Pressure on parking at Springfield Central Station will also be relieved thanks to the new service, Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said.

"This will give residents driving in from Ripley and Yamanto another option to link to public transport infrastructure in this growing corridor," she said.

The Yamanto South stop will be one of seven stops on the Ripley Valley 531 bus route.

The stops will be at: Orion Springfield Central; Springfield Central Station; Providence Parade; Harmony Cres, Providence; Ripley Town Centre; Parkview Pde, Ecco Ripley and Yamanto Shopping Centre.

Services on the 531 route will start from Springfield about 5.30am, with the last service to terminate at Yamanto about 10pm.

The route will be operated by Westside Bus Company.

Calls remain for the State Government to commit funding and extend the Springfield rail line through to Ripley. Advocates say the growing corridor requires the work to be fast-tracked.

The state has previously said an extension to the rail network will not be completed until Brisbane's Cross River Rail is, which is expected to operate the first trains in 2024.