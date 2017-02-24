New Bundamba branch of ALP gets green light

BRANCHING OUT: Leading local ALP light Stuart Traill is excited about the new Labor Party branch at Bundamba.

A NEW Bundamba branch of the ALP has been approved by the party's administrative committee.

One of the leading figures in the new branch is ETU state organiser Stuart Traill, who played a key role in the Not4Sale campaign opposed to asset sales in the leadup to the 2015 state election.

Mr Traill said the new branch was "all about growth".

"The area of Ipswich, being a working class area, should always be Labor heartland and the new branch is all about providing opportunities for people in and around the Bundamba area to get actively involved in the political process," he said.

"You can sit back and whinge about politics and politicians but the best way to change things is to get actively involved and change anything you are not happy with from within.

"The Bundamba branch is a branch I am enjoying being a part of with some good people taking about progressive policies.

"From my perspective it is all about getting people involved in providing an alternative voice to the hate filled policies of One Nation and the LNP."

Blair MP Shayne Neumann, a leading member of the right faction of the ALP, said the new branch was a positive move.

"There is a gap there in terms of a Labor branch between Ipswich Central and the Collingwood Park/Riverview branch, so this will fill that gap," he said.

"It is an opportunity in what is traditionally a strong Labor voting area for people to join the party and participate in policy development, campaigns and party political activities.

"So I welcome the branch being established."

Mr Neumann, the president of the Raceview/Flinders branch of the ALP, said Mr Traill's presence in the branch would give it strong direction and leadership.

"Stewie is a strong advocate for the trade union movement and his work in the Not4Sale campaign and other campaigns for the labour movement have been really strong in the local area and statewide," he said.

There is speculation that new branch will play a key role in deciding the fate of sitting Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller, who is backed by the CFMEU mining division

There has been speculation Nick Thompson, backed by the CFMEU construction division and a former federal candidate, is a possible candidate to take her on in pre-selection.

An ALP source earlier told the QT that "if (any Bundamba pre-selection) is about Jo-Ann it will be an internal fight within the CFMEU, and obviously the branch members will have some sort of say. But Nick Thompson is in the Redbank branch, which is Jo-Ann's."

But Mr Neumann, while conceding the branch was left leaning, said its formation was not about factional warfare.

"There are some people associated with the left who are involved with it, but most branch members of the Labor Party aren't factionally aligned," he said.

"They want to support candidates of the left and right as long as they are strong candidates and want to represent the people.

"This branch means that they can be affiliated with state and federal electoral councils...and it gives people another forum to have their say inside the party."