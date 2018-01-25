Menu
New building on track to replace Barrett Adolescent Centre

Barrett Adolescent Centre at Wacol was managed by West Moreton Hospital Health Service before it was closed in 2014.
Barrett Adolescent Centre at Wacol was managed by West Moreton Hospital Health Service before it was closed in 2014. Inga Williams

A NEW mental health facility for teenagers is on track to open at the Prince Charles Hospital in January 2020.

Preliminary works have begun on the centre which will replace the Barrett Adolescent Centre at Wacol.

The Barrett Centre was controversially closed in 2014.

That decision led to a Commission of Inquiry and ultimately a scathing report on the circumstances around the closure.

When the Barrett Centre closed, the state was left without a live-in facility for teens with complex, severe, mental health problems.

Three former teen patients committed suicide within eight months of the centre's closure.
 

