Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk opened the construction of the Rheinmetall Military Vehicle Centre at Redbank.
Cordell Richardson
Politics

New build has Ipswich at centre of 'Australia's khaki state'

Hayden Johnson
by
16th Nov 2018 12:07 PM

WITH the simple turn of six khaki shovels, Ipswich's largest infrastructure investment in recent memory got underway.

The first sod has been turned at Rheinmetall's $170 million Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence site at Redbank.

This morning Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and State Development Minister Cameron Dick joined Federal Minister for Defence Industry Steven Ciobo to launch capital works on the site.

"We're ushering in a new era for our defence and advanced manufacturing sectors, as well as welcoming an average of 300 construction jobs over the two-year build," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Premier of Queensland Annastacia Palaszczuk opened the construction of the Rheinmetall Military Vehicle Centre at Redbank.
Cordell Richardson

The Premier said Queensland was becoming "Australia's khaki state", luring companies to bolster the state's defence industries.

A Boxer Combat Vehicle will roll off Rheinmetall's Redbank production line every three days.

The site will include a vehicle test track and indoor firing range.

When finished in early 2020, the facility will deliver the Commonwealth's $5.2 billion Land 400 Phase 2 project to the Australian Army.

Rheinmetall Defence Australia Managing Director Gary Stewart said the company would establish a sovereign capability for military vehicle design and production in Australia.

Ipswich Queensland Times

