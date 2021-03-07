New bridge to improve Springfield traffic congestion

PLANS to combat traffic congestion in Ipswich’s booming southeast corner will soon start to take shape, with two major roads set to undergo significant upgrades.

Ipswich City Council this week announced a 20-meter single-span bridge crossing Opossum Creek would soon be developed to better service traffic along Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial.

Council recently awarded the $3.8 million tender to BMD Constructions, with the project set to take place over three stages.

The two major roads will also undergo duplication, taking them from two lanes to four to cater to the area’s rapid population growth.

Upgrades to the roads have been separated into three delivery stages.

Upgrades to Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial take place across three stages.

Stage One, package one of the plans involve necessary earthworks to prepare for the installation of retaining walls, as well as stormwater and underground conduit.

Services such as communications, water and gas will also be required to relocate prior to any planned construction taking place.

Site preparation and construction of the bridge crossing Opossum Creek will also be undertaken at this time.

LOCAL NEWS: 15yo arrested over early morning servo ram-raid

LOCAL NEWS: Vaccine rollout reaches first local healthcare workers

Preparations for Stage One package two will also take place, including all earthworks, civil and structural works.

Mayor Teresa Harding said the two key roads had been identified in need of upgrades through a report presented to Council at its last meeting.

“This is set to be the largest road upgrade project in council history,” she said.

“The Springfield region is experiencing rapid growth as a key urban centre within Ipswich.

Cr Harding said Springfield and surrounding suburbs such as Brookwater would likely accommodate 70,000 residents in years to come.

Springfield Parkway and Springfield Greenbank Arterial will undergo $20 million upgrades.

“These road upgrades are being undertaken to meet the associated travel demands that come with this growth,” she said.

“Sections of the road are currently carrying more than 20,000 vehicles per day.”

Councillor Nicole Jonic thanked motorists in advance for their patience.

“The majority of the road upgrade will involve the construction of two new traffic lanes adjacent to the existing road,” she said.

“For these sections traffic delays are expected to be minimal.

“However where intersections will be upgraded from roundabouts to traffic signals, some disruptions may occur.

A timeline for the works is yet to be confirmed.

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.