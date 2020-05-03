New bridge opens to replace unsafe structure

A new bridge on Ripley Road is now open to traffic.

A NEW bridge on Ripley Rd is now open to traffic, a year after the previous crossing was closed.

The single-lane steel bridge replaced a timber bridge, which had reached the end of its lifespan and become unsafe.

A detour through the Providence Estate in South Ripley had been a source of frustration for motorists and residents.

About 500 vehicles use the bridge each day.

The new bridge is an interim structure designed to be reused by Ipswich City Council.

Situated in one of the city's fastest growing areas, in time it will be necessary to upgrade it with a wider structure to accommodate future growth.

The council chose to use a modular, steel bridge design which allows for the bridge girders and deck to be reused.

The council said it was the most cost effective option and will allow the bridge to be repurposed when the time comes to use it in a permanent location or another temporary arrangement.