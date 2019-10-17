Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

New boss appointed for disability scheme

by Marnie Banger
17th Oct 2019 10:44 AM

THE next boss of the agency responsible for the National Disability Insurance Scheme is a former senior NSW bureaucrat.

Martin Hoffman, who has been both a commonwealth deputy secretary and secretary of the NSW Department of Finance, Services and Innovation, will take up the job from November 4.

He has also held roles in the private sector, including as chief executive of Ninemsn.

NDIS Minister Stuart Robert said Mr Hoffman has the "dedication, vision and expertise" to lead delivery of the transformational scheme.

"He will build on the ground-breaking work already underway and will make a real difference in delivering on the government's commitment to realising the full benefits of the scheme for participants," the minister said.

Labor had this week put pressure on the coalition to appoint a new leader for the National Disability Insurance Agency, with its previous chief executive Robert De Luca resigning in April.

"It is literally leaderless," opposition NDIS spokesman Bill Shorten told the lower house on Monday night.

The organisation's deputy chief executive Vicki Rundle had been acting in the top job since Mr De Luca's resignation.

Mr Hoffman has been appointed for a three-year term.

More Stories

bill shorten disability scheme ndis

Top Stories

    Businessman busted with police-issue gear

    premium_icon Businessman busted with police-issue gear

    Crime A businessman has been busted in possession of handcuffs, tasers and police-issued uniform epaulettes.

    • 17th Oct 2019 10:00 AM
    Eight confirmed cases in SEQ measles epidemic

    Eight confirmed cases in SEQ measles epidemic

    Health Queensland Health have confirmed eight confirmed cases.

    Bureau warns 'garden variety' storms could turn severe

    Bureau warns 'garden variety' storms could turn severe

    Weather 'We have a good intense storm producing weather system.'

    Man accused of murdering Megan Kirley up on fresh charges

    premium_icon Man accused of murdering Megan Kirley up on fresh charges

    Crime Murder accused up on new charge in Ipswich court.