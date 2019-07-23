New bombshell in Trad integrity crisis

JACKIE Trad's purchase of a property near the route of Cross River Rail came just seven days before the Government decided on which bidders would build the multi-billion dollar project.

Property searches show the contract for the purchase of the three-bedroom Woolloongabba home, which has sparked an integrity crisis for the Deputy Premier, was signed on March 27.

Diaries entries for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Ms Trad show the Cabinet Budget Review Committee, the Government's most senior decision-making body, met on April 3 with the winning bidders announced the next day.

The decision confirmed the 10.2 kilometre rail line between Bowen Hills and Dutton Park would run along the original planned route and include a new station at Boggo Road, a short distance from Ms Trad's under-contract property purchase.

The Courier-Mail revealed last week the Deputy Premier failed to declare the purchase, which was made through a company she co-owns with her husband, on State Parliament's Register of Members' Interests.

Ms Trad committed on Friday to sell the $695,500 property for no profit after obtaining advice about conflicts of interest from Integrity Commissioner Nikola Stepanov.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is embroiled in an integrity crisis. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

However, Ms Trad announced on Monday the sale process would be halted and Dr Stepanov's advice would not be released because she had referred herself to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

"I want this resolved as quickly as possible and so I have decided to refer this to the CCC to consider whether it's a matter that requires investigation," she said in a statement.

Ms Trad said the Integrity Commissioner had warned against releasing her advice or selling the property until the CCC had resolved the matter.

She has also removed herself from decisions concerning Cross River Rail.

The Woolloongabba house at the centre of the controversy.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington accused Ms Trad of creating a smokescreen to avoid questions at today's opening session of Budget estimates hearings.

Ms Frecklington renewed her calls for Ms Trad to be sacked.

"It is no coincidence this move came less than 24 hours before Jackie Trad was due to be grilled in Parliament," she said.

"I had already referred Jackie Trad to the CCC four days ago because of this blatant breach of integrity rules.

"Jackie Trad never declared her Woolloongabba property and she should never have bought it in the first place."