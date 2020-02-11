New Beach Hotel owner’s big plans for venue

BEACH Hotel punters in Byron Bay can expect to see immediate improvements to the iconic building after its new owner took possession yesterday.

Moelis Australia Hotel Management CEO Dan Brady said he expected work to start immediately on upgrading the roof and toilets.

However, he said, substantial renovations were 18 months away, although he would like to see work start within a year.

Mr Brady was at pains to emphasise the building structure would remain the same.

Moelis Australia Hotel Management CEO Dan Brady pictured at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay.

WHAT COUNCIL PAID FOR MUDGEERABA LAND

He said any major changes would only be undertaken following consultation and if the renovations align with the values and vision of the Byron community.

"This is about understanding what the Byron vibe is and what the values are and how we can translate that into a facility people can identify with," he said.

"We want people to be connected to it and feel good when they walk through the door.

"In the short term the property needs a fair bit of investment so we are looking forward to investing in improving the amenity of the buildings immediately."

The Beach Hotel in Byron Bay is an iconic venue.

HOW COAST COMPANY BUILT 10M-STRONG DATABASE

Moelis Australia announced in November it had signed an agreement to buy the Beach Hotel including the real estate from Impact Investment Group for $100 million.

The sale included the business, separately owned by pub industry identity John van Haandel. Completion of the transaction brings the business and real estate under the same ownership for the first time since 2007.

Moelis has created the Beach Hotel Fund for the Beach Hotel assets, which include a large pub with beer gardens, restaurant, function spaces and bottle shop.

Mr Brady said the pub needs to be modernised with new food, beverage and accommodation offerings.

"That will inevitably mean changes to the presentation but it is not about making it exclusive."

The Beach Hotel, situated on a 4585sq m block at 1 Bay St, was developed by Paul Hogan's business partner, John Cornell more than 30 years ago, mainly from the proceeds of their film Crocodile Dundee.