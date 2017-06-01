New barber shop's offer hard to refuse

FANCY a nice cold frothy with that flat-top?

If you're an Ipswich lad who wouldn't mind a cold one with frest cut, then Ipswich third-generation barber Junior Fatu Faamalele has a new barber shop for you.

Mr Faamalele will today open the new Grindstone Barbers shop at Redbank Plaza shopping centre.

Employing five staff, the shop prides itself on more than just its very slick appearance, which Mr Faamalele and his team have spent the past week getting ready.

The barber shop will also offer its customers a complimentary beer or coffee, as well as playing an active role in training up the barbers of the future.

Former owner of the Bladez barber shop at Kruger Village, Mr Faamalele has joined forces with Grindstone, a Melbourne chain which already has seven shops in Victoria.

The Grindstone Barbers Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre crew from left, Sam Seuseu, manager Nicole Lologa, owner Junior Fatu Faamalele, Lomia Lomi and Toamua Peteru. David Nielsen

The plan is to open at least another two Grindtone barbers in south-east Queensland, with one going into the Australia Fair centre on the Gold Coast, and the opportunity for more to come to the Ipswich area in the future.

"The whole process of going to a barber shop is an experience,” Mr Faamalele said.

"The trend of barbar shops is booming.

"The ladies have their pampering so this is a place where men can be men.”

Mr Faamalele, an accredited trainer, is passionate about his trade and said he wanted to play a role in helping young people learn.

"When I had the shop down the road and was helping a lot of kids who were looking for a job out of school,” he said.

"A lot of them went on to get jobs in the industry.

"I'm a third generation barber - my grandfather and uncles were all barbers back in NZ - so basically I just want to keep this industry going.”

Grindstone Barbers on ground floor at Redbank Plaza will be open 9am-5pm weekdays and weekends, and 9am-9pm Thursdays.