New bakery a labour of love

Jimmy and Tran Chin have opened the doors to their new bakery in Bundamba, at The Oaks Village next to IGA

IF you needed any more proof that bakeries are on the way back, then look no further than the new Oaks Village Bakery which has just opened in Bundamba.

Everything in the bakery is handmade the old-fashioned way by owner Jimmy Chin, who works alongside his wife Tran who can be found at the counter. The couple work together seven days a week, and say that they love the area, which seemed perfect for a new bakery.

"I've been baking for over 30 years and I'm still learning every day,” Jimmy said who has been baking since he was 13. "The more I work, the more I learn, even after all this time.

"I wanted to set up a new business and this seemed the perfect spot. I think our range covers all tastes.”

The couple has worked together so long they can't remember working apart.

"Our four children often come and help, so it's a real family business. I find baking so interesting, and I started in Vietnam as a teenager. I left school to work in a bakery, its all I know, but I still love it.

"I'm ready for work at 2 o'clock every day,” Jimmy said.

Tran says she'd rather work that be at home. "That's boring!” she said. "I'd rather be working.”

Jimmy thinks he has the right mix for local tastebuds, with a range of freshly baked pies, sausage rolls, breads, tarts and cakes, all baked on the premises.

"I think my curry or cheese and bacon pies are the best, they are my favourite.”

The business is the latest to join the growing convenience centre which boasts several food outlets, a café, and bottle shop, alongside the popular IGA.

Oaks Village Bakery is open seven days a week, at The Oaks Village in Naomai Street, Bundamba, next door to IGA.