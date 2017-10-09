New Australian record for biggest-ever swim lesson

A bunch of kids prepare to take part in an attempt for the world's biggest swimming lesson at Robelle Lagoon on Saturday.

A bunch of kids prepare to take part in an attempt for the world's biggest swimming lesson at Robelle Lagoon on Saturday. Rob Williams

DESPITE not breaking the world record, Springfield did manage to create a new Australian record for the biggest-ever swim lesson over the weekend.

The Ipswich City Rotary Club in partnership with the Australian Swim Schools Association hosted the Guinness World Record attempt for the largest swimming lesson (single venue) attempt, which saw 420 people attend the Springfield event on Saturday.

The aim was to break the current world record of 1308 swimmers in a 30 minute swimming lesson and event organiser Peter McMahon said while he was disappointed with the result, he was determined next year would be the year to break the record.

"We didn't quite get there, but it was our first attempt and we created an Australian record, so that was still a great result," Mr McMahon said.

"The weather was unkind to us and the water temperature still hasn't warmed up, so when the outside temperatures are not high and there is potential for rain it's not a good mix.

"We were very fortunate to have Duncan Armstrong there who was a great MC and we learned a lot about what we can improve on for next time, so Mr Guinness can expect us to break the world record next year."

The Guinness World Record largest swimming lesson (single venue) attempt was held at Springfield's Robelle Lagoon on October 7 at 3pm.