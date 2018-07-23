Aussie $2 coin gets an Invictus Games makeover

The launch of new $2 coin to celebrate Invictus Games Sydney 2018

A NEW $2 coin is being released today ahead of Prince Harry's Invictus Games being held in Australia for the first time this year.

The new coin features an image of a wheelchair competitor to help celebrate the spirit of unconquered wounded, injured and ill service personnel and veterans across the country.

The Royal Australian Mint expects to release 2.3 million of the coins into circulation between now and the games being held from October 20-27 in Sydney.

The coin's design and production has taken up to four months to complete, after four different designs were considered.

The final design chosen was created by one of the Mint's own coin designers.

The launch of the coin at Sydney's Martin Place will also feature a coin swap between 7.30am and 3pm for the public, who can come and get the brand new $2 coin.

The new $2 coin to celebrate Invictus Games Sydney 2018. Picture: Supplied

Royal Australian Mint CEO Ross McDiarmid told News Corp that a range of collector coins would also be released closer to the games.

"The design of the coin really captures the essence of what the event is all about," he said.

"While there are 2.3 million new $2 coins coming, normally there's 30 million $2 coins in circulation, so it's a relatively small number and one day it (the Invictus Games Sydney $2 coin) will be worth more than just face value."

He also said the Mint will be producing the medals for athletes competing at the event, which will have other unique designs on them.

The new $2 coin to celebrate Invictus Games Sydney 2018 being produced by the Royal Australian Mint. Picture: Supplied

Invictus Games Sydney 2018 CEO Patrick Kidd OBE told News Corp that the coin was approved by his organisation and the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is the patron.

He said the coin's design is a "great testament" to the support Australia is giving to the games.

"The design is fantastic, and it's one that does encapsulate the spirit of the individual of the games and talks to the power of sport," he said.

"The games are so important as a central platform to inspire others to become active and get engaged in sport, which is good for one's physical and mental well being."

Mr Kidd said tickets were still available for Invictus Games Sydney events including the athletics, swimming, rowing and powerlifting. He said that more tickets would be released in August.

"Everybody who goes will see something extraordinary, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.

Prince Harry will be in Sydney for the Invictus Games with his wife Meghan Markle, where 500 wounded veterans from 18 nations will go head-to-head.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend Invictus Game reception at Australia House in London hosted by the Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy. Picture: Ella Pellegrini

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already attended trials for the UK team coming to Australia for the games.

They also attended a reception at Australia House in London with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his wife Lucy, to celebrate the upcoming event in Sydney.

The games were originally created by Prince Harry in 2014.

* Tickets are available at www.invictusgames2018.org