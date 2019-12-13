New Aussie twist on Arnott’s Shapes flavours

New Shapes flavours have been released.

It doesn't get more Aussie than this.

Two of the most quintessentially Aussie foods have been turned into Shapes.

Arnott's snacking experts have been busy concocting the two new flavours - meat pie and sausage sizzle to add to their Shapes Aussie Legends range.

The new range, which will be available from late December, is said to be the perfect blend of savoury and seasoned goodness.

And after introducing biscuits shaped like the Australian continent last year, the new range includes Tasmania-shaped biscuits in every box.

Shannon Wright, Arnott's marketing manager of savoury, said there was no question that Aussies loved a meat pie and a sausage sizzle.

"After the overwhelming response we received for Shapes Vegemite and cheese last year, we wanted to expand our Shapes Aussie Legends range with more of these tastes Australians love," she said.

"Shapes means flavour you can see, and the new Aussie Legends range will be hard to miss."

Shapes meat pie offers sweet tomato, rich gravy beef, with subtle pepper and onion notes,

layered onto buttery pastry.

Shapes sausage sizzle offers a charred beef, smoky and savoury barbecue bite, with notes

of baked bread, caramelised onion and sweetness from the BBQ sauce.

To release the new flavours, Arnott's did some research and got some interesting findings about how Australians consume pies and snags.

Our favourite sauce for a meat pie is tomato at 63 per cent, followed by barbecue at 31 per cent.

But the tomato staple is more popular with Baby Boomers, with more Millennials voting for BBQ as their favourite meat pie sauce.

The nation is equally divided on onions on sausages - about 49 per cent say they prefer them, with most people in WA saying they want them on their snag.

When it comes to mustard, most Queensland and NSW residents aren't keen on it.

Most Victorian and South Australian residents chose tomato sauce as their number one sausage topping.

And only 3 per cent of the country prefers to eat their snag with no toppings at all. No surprises there!