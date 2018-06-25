New arrivals settle into 'big family' at Lowood

LOWOOD police have received a recent personnel boost, with the arrival of four new sworn officers and an administration worker bringing the busy station to the brink of being fully staffed.

Acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said his role was the last remaining to be permanently filled at Lowood.

Among the new arrivals is administrative officer Amanda Walker, who started full-time at Lowood in mid-June after having worked part time at Yamanto, Rosewood and Lowood stations.

Joining the ranks of operational police are Senior Constable Ashley Pickwick, who worked at Ipswich Station and Watchhouse; Snr Const Michael Hough, who was based at Ipswich and relieved at several police stations including Marburg and Rosewood; Snr Const Nicole Seden, previously of Karana Downs; and Const Teegan Masters, who arrived from Maryborough in late January.

Constable Masters likened Lowood station to a big family, where everyone looks out for each other.

"I admire the fact that the district has such faith in us doing our job and that if a crew asks for assistance, they'll have crews coming to assist from every direction; with everyone converging onto one place to help out,” she said.