Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FULL HOUSE: Lowood's new arrivals (from left) Senior Constable Ash Pickwick, Constable Teegan Masters, Senior Constable Nicole Seden, admin officer Amanda Walker and Senior Constable Michael Hough.
FULL HOUSE: Lowood's new arrivals (from left) Senior Constable Ash Pickwick, Constable Teegan Masters, Senior Constable Nicole Seden, admin officer Amanda Walker and Senior Constable Michael Hough. Contributed
News

New arrivals settle into 'big family' at Lowood

25th Jun 2018 12:00 PM

LOWOOD police have received a recent personnel boost, with the arrival of four new sworn officers and an administration worker bringing the busy station to the brink of being fully staffed.

Acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said his role was the last remaining to be permanently filled at Lowood.

Among the new arrivals is administrative officer Amanda Walker, who started full-time at Lowood in mid-June after having worked part time at Yamanto, Rosewood and Lowood stations.

Joining the ranks of operational police are Senior Constable Ashley Pickwick, who worked at Ipswich Station and Watchhouse; Snr Const Michael Hough, who was based at Ipswich and relieved at several police stations including Marburg and Rosewood; Snr Const Nicole Seden, previously of Karana Downs; and Const Teegan Masters, who arrived from Maryborough in late January.

Constable Masters likened Lowood station to a big family, where everyone looks out for each other.

"I admire the fact that the district has such faith in us doing our job and that if a crew asks for assistance, they'll have crews coming to assist from every direction; with everyone converging onto one place to help out,” she said.

lowood lowood police police recruits policing staffing
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Top holiday options help kids have fun, improve

    Top holiday options help kids have fun, improve

    eXtra THE Active Breaks free school holiday program is back again these school holidays.

    Dope using dad 'shocked, horrified' by drug's hidden secret

    premium_icon Dope using dad 'shocked, horrified' by drug's hidden secret

    Crime "I smoked weed Thursday and was pulled up Saturday"

    Class of 73 back in the old school yard

    premium_icon Class of 73 back in the old school yard

    News A blast from the past at the old stomping ground on the weekend

    • 25th Jun 2018 3:05 PM
    Foster brothers’ insult to slain Tia

    premium_icon Foster brothers’ insult to slain Tia

    News The move left Tialeigh Palmer's mother fuming and “broken”.

    • 25th Jun 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners