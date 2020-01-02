Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brandon Brown and with his daughter who was the last baby to be born in Gladstone in 2019
Brandon Brown and with his daughter who was the last baby to be born in Gladstone in 2019
News

New arrival surprises couple in more ways than one

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Jan 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE family had the ultimate New Year's Eve surprise when their baby who they thought was a boy turned out to be a girl.

Brandon Brown and Kody Thring welcomed the arrival of their baby girl who is yet to be named at 7.45pm yesterday.

She weighed 3628g.

"We thought she was going to be a boy so we had boy names picked out," he said.

Brandon said although they were expecting a boy, they're excited to have another girl in the family.

"When I found out, I was stoked. It's pretty cool she is the last baby born in Gladstone for the decade."

baby birth gladstone parenting
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        For goodness sakes, be nice to people on the internet, please

        premium_icon For goodness sakes, be nice to people on the internet...

        Opinion While we can’t read minds while flying our helicopter, what we do have is immediate access to basically all knowledge.

        • 2nd Jan 2020 10:00 AM
        First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        premium_icon First home buyers can crack into market sooner

        Property 'Check the eligibility criteria now to see whether you qualify'

        • 2nd Jan 2020 8:46 AM
        76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

        premium_icon 76 businesses that opened and closed in Ipswich this year

        Business It’s been a tumultuous year for business with some of the city’s staple employers...

        One driver busted almost 3 times legal limit from 800 RBTs

        premium_icon One driver busted almost 3 times legal limit from 800 RBTs

        News Police from the Ipswich area praised the behaviour of revellers across the region...