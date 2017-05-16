New application lodged over One Mile Hotel site

A TYRE and auto service will likely replace the old One Mile Hotel as the most significant building on the property.

A new development application has been lodged over the site on Brisbane St and it shows a precinct with a service station, a drive-through coffee shop, two large showrooms and a tyre and auto service.

The idea of a service station replacing the former historic hotel, controversially demolished overnight in late December 2015, isn't new.

That was revealed soon after the demolition and confirmed in July when a formal application was lodged with Ipswich City Council.

But the latest application includes plans for the tyre and auto service, in a move away from a shopping centre to more of a bulky goods development.

The proposal is similar to the new Puma centre some 500 metres up the road which includes a drive-through Zarraffa's coffee shop, a Puma, a Snap Fitness Gym, and a Hungry Jack's.

NEW PLAN: An application lodged with the council this month shows the latest plans for the old One Mile Hotel site on Brisbane St, West Ipswich.

The same developers, Synergy Property Partners, are behind both projects.

The council has previously said the iconic hotel would be memorialised with a piece of public art.

That is shown on the latest plans too; a section of land at the front of the property on the corner where the hotel was stood has been set aside with a note stating 'public art - to be designed in consultation with council'.