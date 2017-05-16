New application lodged over One Mile Hotel site

A TYRE and auto service will likely replace the old One Mile Hotel as the most significant building on the property.
A new development application has been lodged over the site on Brisbane St and it shows a precinct with a service station, a drive-through coffee shop, two large showrooms and a tyre and auto service.
The idea of a service station replacing the former historic hotel, controversially demolished overnight in late December 2015, isn't new.
That was revealed soon after the demolition and confirmed in July when a formal application was lodged with Ipswich City Council.
But the latest application includes plans for the tyre and auto service, in a move away from a shopping centre to more of a bulky goods development.
The proposal is similar to the new Puma centre some 500 metres up the road which includes a drive-through Zarraffa's coffee shop, a Puma, a Snap Fitness Gym, and a Hungry Jack's.
The same developers, Synergy Property Partners, are behind both projects.
The council has previously said the iconic hotel would be memorialised with a piece of public art.
That is shown on the latest plans too; a section of land at the front of the property on the corner where the hotel was stood has been set aside with a note stating 'public art - to be designed in consultation with council'.