New app like "Uber" for job seekers

YOUTH unemployment is a major issue of our time, but one Greater Springfield entrepreneur is aiming to make job access easier for young people.

Brookwater resident Sirle Adamson and mother of two young women was recently nominated as a national finalist of the GovHack competition for her app, Pokejob which links business owners with casual or temporary workers at short notice.

GovHack is a two-day event held simultaneously around Australia to create working prototypes with government data and to help find new ways to solve the challenges facing government and contributes towards social and economic development.

Ms Adamson said the Pokejob app was a combined effort from herself, fellow GovHack participant Alan Boughen and daughter Eva and said if they received enough funding, they hoped to officially launch the app for all to use.

"I am currently working with the government and will soon be training people in how to get employment, plus my daughter is struggling to find a job, so I thought this idea was really relevant," Ms Adamson said.

"There is a massive shortage of skilled young people and for a lot of small businesses, they need to find someone within an hour, so Pokejob matches young people with them based on their ability to do the job.

"It's almost like Uber for job seekers and we need to do what we can to get youth to actually go out and do something, so this way they are matched up not only with jobs but also with training and we will provide them with workshops on mindset, personal presentation, etc."

According to the latest Census data, there are currently 124,000 15-24 year-old job seekers across Queensland and Ms Adamson said the biggest barrier to finding work she had found was difficulty accessing and applying for jobs.

Alan Boughen and Sirle Adamson creating the Pokejob app at this year's GovHack event.

"I've talked to many young people and their parents and they all say exactly the same thing- that the job seeking process is a broken system," Ms Adamson said.

"The biggest complaint is that they are struggling to find casual jobs and that finding a job is way too complicated, so now if you want a job at Woolworths or Kmart, as a 14 year-old you are still required to have a cover and a range of experience which discourages them from applying.

"With Pokejobs there is a questionnaire which job seekers complete which measures their skills and links them directly with jobs that are advertised through the app.

"This will greatly benefit small business owners as well because for them to advertise often costs a lot of time and money and if they want someone to show up in an hour, it takes less than five minutes to upload the job and everyone qualified for the job will get a text."

Queensland Minister for Innovation, Science and the Digital Economy Leeanne Enoch said GovHack helped to foster a knowledge economy and supported the potential creation of new knowledge-based businesses and jobs.

"I look forward to welcoming 2017 GovHack finalists to Brisbane in October to celebrate some truly unique and innovative uses of open data."

GovHack 2017 International Red Carpet Awards night will be held in Brisbane on October 14 where the winner of the the national award will be announced.

