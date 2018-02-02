New apartment-style hotel for the region

A preview into the new Quest Springfield Central opening in March.

SPRINGFIELD will soon take its accommodation offering to the next level with a new hotel opening next month.

Quest Springfield Central will open on March 5 and will provide 82 serviced apartment-style hotel rooms.

The new facility will be positioned in Greater Springfield's Health Care precinct, adjacent to the Education precinct and within walking distance to Orion Springfield Central.

Quest Springfield Central business development manager Paula Fryga said the hotel's presence in the area was important as it would provide a high standard of accommodation to the Health City precinct and beyond.

"Our accommodation will support the overall city development as it continues to expand into a destination of choice for business and leisure,” Ms Fryga said.

"The development will also support the emerging Health City which will appeal to the extended-stay business traveller.

"The one and two bedroom apartments are ideal for families, colleagues or larger groups looking for a home away from home experience.”

Quest Springfield Central will include studio, one and two bedroom apartments starting at $144 per night.

Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce will hold its March Business After Hours event at the hotel and president Neil Coupland said he believed the facility would be a valuable asset to the area.

"I think it's going to be great, particularly for people who have relatives at the Mater Private hospital undergoing cancer treatment as it is directly across the road,” Mr Coupland said.

"For other people coming to the area it offers a second hotel option as we currently only really have the one hotel in Springfield.

"As more things develop in the area like the new AFL stadium, it might mean the hotels may offer packages for people wanting to stay overnight after the game.”

There are currently nine Quest apartments in Queensland, with Quest Ipswich and Quest Springfield Central offering accommodation to the Ipswich area.

Quest Springfield Central is located on 4 Wellness Way, Springfield Central and will officially open on March 5.

Site inspections and tours will be operating in the first few weeks of March from 10am daily.

For more information or to book a stay from March 5 onwards, visit the Quest Springfield Central website.