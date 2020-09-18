New and improved train station one step closer

Works have begun on the new and improved East Ipswich train station.

A more accessible East Ipswich train station is a step closer with main construction set to start on the multi-million upgrade project.

The new station will be located 120 meters east of the current station.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the start of construction signalled a milestone in the State Government’s commitment to provide seamless, accessible rail travel for Ipswich locals.

The upgrade is part of State Government’s $357 million investment to improve stations across the southeast.

“Minor works have already been completed which include upgrades to overhead line infrastructure, telecommunications cabling works, and ongoing station design work,” Ms Howard said.

“Fencing has gone up and site compounds have been established, allowing the contractor, Hutchinson Builders, to begin main construction.”

Ms Howard said the project will improve safety and accessibility and support 250 jobs, contributing to Queensland’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key features of the new station include: a modern-standard footbridge with lifts; fully-raised platforms to provide easier access on and off the train; hearing aid loops and tactile platform surfaces; a new bicycle enclosure; accessible parking; and improved security through upgraded lighting and CCTV.

Customers will be able to access the station from new entrances on Merton and Coronation streets.

Ms Howard said the first stage of major works required the removal of some non-native trees inside the rail corridor on Merton Street.

“While some non-native trees needed to be removed to enable the safe construction of the new station, the project team has worked to retain the native trees and the upgraded precinct will be revegetated with appropriate native species,” she said.

Ms Howard said the contractor’s increased presence on site meant residents near the station may notice an increase in lighting and noise, as well as additional vehicle movements.

The majority of construction will be carried out from 6.30am to 6.30pm, Monday to Saturday. Residents surrounding the station will be provided with advance notice of construction activities likely to cause impacts, including after-hours work.

For more information on the East Ipswich station accessibility upgrade, visit www.queenslandrail.com.au