New, after-hours care facility a boon for parents

OPTIONS: Woodcrest College launched its out-of-hours care facility at the school on Thursday. Rob Williams

PARENTS in need of vacation care now have another option close to home.

A new after-hours care facility has opened at Woodcrest State College.

The centre can take up to 120 children, from Prep to Year 6 and there is room to expand as demand increases.

While the after school hours care is only available to Woodcrest students, vacation care has been opened to all Ipswich families.

Woodcrest State College P&C Business operations manager Linda Grant said demand for care services was high.

"We have a lot of kids currently being taxied in and out of the area,” Ms Grant said.

"This has been something a lot of parents have asked about for a number of years.

"Even as a parent, access to after hours care was something that made me rethink, 'is this school right for my family?'

"When I started talking about my concerns, other parents agreed.”

Ms Grant said the school's research found there was significant demand in the community for care outside of school hours.

The new centre, has growing capacity to cater for 250 students and places are still available for the school holidays.

"Because we've opened halfway through the year, families are established at other centres but we expect to see them comes across at the start of next year,” Ms Grant said.

Childcare is also in high demand across Ipswich.

Ipswich's population is booming and is expected to have doubled by 2040.